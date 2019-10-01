Another Woman Arraigned in Tob Cohen’s Murder Probe

Detectives investigating the macabre murder of Dutch Tycoon Tob Cohen have arraigned well-known beautician Nancy Kigwe for questioning.

Police hope that the well-known beauty queen would shade more light into the investigations. Kigwe, is believed to be a close friend to Cohen’s widow Sarah Wairimu, who is the main suspect in the murder.

The 63-year-old woman was ones the proprietor of top-end Rembo Hair Salon and she is also from a well known Kiambu forest.

Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti could not provide more information about the matter due to court order that bars the prosecution and media from commenting on the murder.

It is therefore not clear whether Kigwe is a witness or a suspect in the case due to the court gag order.



Tob Cohen’s mutilated body was found in an empty underground water tank in his Kitusuru home on September 13, more than two months after being reported missing. DCI Kinoti described the murder as brutal.

“It is a gruesome murder, they took their time to kill innocent Cohen,” said Kinoti.

“He was bound (on) legs, hands, and neck before he was murdered and then they hid him in an underground water tank. They took their time,” he added.

Even though the autopsy results on his body have never been made public, a Dutch newspaper revealed that his head was smashed. The killers also dislocated his left leg and broke his hands.

Wairimu is set to plead to the murder charges on Tuesday. She has been custody since August 28, and Justice Jessi Lessit will also make a ruling on her bail application.

