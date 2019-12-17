Attention Seeker! DCI Denies Summoning King Kaka

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has denied reports circulating on social media that they had summoned Rapper King Kaka.

On Tuesday, King Kaka posted on social media that he had been summoned to appear before the DCI headquarters at Kiambu Road.

I have just been summoned by The CID. — KING KAKA (@RabbitTheKing) December 17, 2019

But the DCI has denied these reports, saying no one has summoned the artist.

“We wish to condemn strongly false information being peddled through social media to the effect that one Kennedy Ombima has been summoned. Nobody from DCI has summoned him,” the DCI said through a Tweet.









We wish to condemn strongly false information being peddled through social media to the effect that one Kennedy Ombima @RabbitTheKing has been summoned. Nobody from @DCI_Kenya has summoned him| @bonifacemwangi |@citizentvkenya https://t.co/aeEZ7JQEZS — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) December 17, 2019

They further warned the musician and others against using the DCI for public stunts.

“Anybody wishing for publicity should be warned to desist from using the @DCI_Kenya as platform in seeking media attention,” the Tweet further said.

The DCI had come under huge criticism for summoning King Kaka despite the fact that defamation does not lie under its mandate.

Dear @DCI_Kenya, let Civil matters remain in the Civil Court. Attempting to criminalize the Creative Economy, is losing the plot. But as usual, Publicity Hungry. This is how Revolutions are sparked.Before your summons, it was just a tweet here and a retweet there..#WajingaNyinyi https://t.co/0T2CD5QMfT — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) December 17, 2019

Most Kenyans believed that the summons had something to do with a threat from Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru who had directed King Kaka to pull down his controversial song or be sued for defamation.