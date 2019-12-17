Connect with us
 

Attention Seeker! DCI Denies Summoning King Kaka

King Kaka [Courtesy]

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has denied reports circulating on social media that they had summoned Rapper King Kaka.

On Tuesday, King Kaka posted on social media that he had been summoned to appear before the DCI headquarters at Kiambu Road.

But the DCI has denied these reports, saying no one has summoned the artist.

“We wish to condemn strongly false information being peddled through social media to the effect that one Kennedy Ombima  has been summoned. Nobody from DCI has summoned him,” the DCI said through a Tweet.




They further warned the musician and others against using the DCI for public stunts.

“Anybody wishing for publicity should be warned to desist from using the @DCI_Kenya as platform in seeking media attention,” the Tweet further said.

The DCI had come under huge criticism for summoning King Kaka despite the fact that defamation does not lie under its mandate.

Most Kenyans believed that the summons had something to do with a threat from Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru who had directed King Kaka to pull down his controversial song or be sued for defamation.

