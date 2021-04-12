Atwoli Changes Tune On Retirement After Re-election: ‘I Might Be Here For As Long As Needed’

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) Secretary General Francis Atwoli says he’s ready to stay in position for as long as needed provided the people who re-elected him are happy.

The 71-year-old, who has just been re-elected for another five years and has been holding the post since 2001, said that he’s no longer thinking about retirement and will serve whenever required.

“As things appear, I may not have the last term in this position. I might be here for as long as those who have entrusted their job security in my hands want me,” he said on April 11 following the re-election.

I want to THANK ALL KENYAN WORKERS for RE-ELECTING me UNOPPOSED, through their registered Trade Union Representatives, as the Secretary General of @COTU_K. I promise to service you with all my mighty and strength and not betray the trust you have bestowed in me. pic.twitter.com/PHiCAnO2tD — Francis Atwoli NOM (DZA), CBS, EBS, MBS. (@AtwoliDza) April 9, 2021

COTU delegates unanimously endorsed him after his challenger Kenya National Union of Nurses’ Secretary-General Seth Panyako, pulled out.

All the 34 members of the secretariat and executive board were elected unopposed in an election which was held at the Tom Mboya Labour College in Kisumu on Friday.

In January, however, Atwoli said that he was planning to retire and focus on farming in Nakuru where he has a ranch.

“Spending the evening in my small farm in Nakuru looking after my cows and the hays being prepared for the dry season, as I prepare to retire,” he said on January 14, 2021 on social media.