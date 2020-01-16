Atwoli Says He Is Third Most Powerful After Uhuru, Raila

(KDRTV)- Central Organization Of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has pronounced himself as the third most powerful person in Kenya after President Uhuru Kenyatta and the ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

The COTU`s man who is known for chest-thumping declared that he is indeed a system and it is through his efforts that the Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi managed to garner over a million votes in the 2013 general elections

Atwoli was addressing the media on Wednesday, January 16, where he said that there are only three most powerful persons in the country and that the rest are “donkeys”

“We are only three people in this country; President Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Amollo Odinga and after that, we have Francis Atwoli and the rest are donkeys,” he said, to the amusement of his listeners.

Atwoli`s statement could mean that he was downplaying the position held by Deputy President William Ruto.

KDRTV can authoritatively report that this is not the first time Atwoli is reiterating such remarks.

Previously, he had also affirmed that the name of the Deputy President will not be in the ballot paper come 2022

The remarks have come amid political tensions as Livondo tendered a petition to the court seeking to bar the Deputy President from seeking any presidential post after serving for two terms

It is also in the records that the COTU boss has been faulting the DP for not being loyal to his boss, the President

He said that Raila Odinga comes second after the President and that he wa the third in the hieraccy

Atwoli has severally noted that the DP has no credit to be the fifth president of the country and advised him to stop campaining