Connect with us
 

News

BABU OWINO: BBI Should Schedule Prayer For Gays Like Murkomen

Avatar

Published

1 hour ago

on

Babu Owino says Matiangi fight betting companies for personal gain

Embakassi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino has caused a stir on social media after claiming that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) should set aside prayer for gays like Kipchumba Murkomen.

The MP is now on the receiving end as Kenyans attack him after posting the ugly words on his Twitter account.

Read also:Was Babu Owino Paid to Campaign for Mariga in Kibra?

“BBI should set aside a national prayer day for gays like

@kipmurkomen who look at fellow men as women. After the prayers, he should be given free dildo/vibrator and cork to block his anus incase of any emergency,” wrote Babu Owino

According to earlier KDRTV reports, Kipchumba Murkomen had caused a stir during the inauguration of the BBI and bomas of Kenya.

The vocal MP has been fiercely faulted by a section of Kenyans online who has questioned his integrity.

 

 

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Partner with KDRTV Kenya News