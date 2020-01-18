Babu Owino Pays DJ Evolve’s Ksh 600k Medical Bill

(KDRTV) – Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has paid at least Ksh 600,000 for the treatment of DJ Evolve.

The DJ is fighting for his life at the Nairobi Hospital after being shot in the neck by a person believed to be Babu Owino.

Babu’s lawyer Cliff Ombeta had told journalists that the MP was taking care of the DJ’s medical bills.

Reports indicate that that DJ Evolve, whose real name is Felix Orinda underwent a successful surgery to remove the bullet on Friday evening.

The MP is believed to have shot the little known DJ at B Club in Nairobi’s upmarket Kilimani Estate.

Babu released a statement claiming that the shooting incident was a result of an attempt on his life.

However, CCTV footage show that the MP fired a shot without being provoked. He then went ahead to rush his victim to the hospital where he was arrested.

Breaking… Babu Owino at B Club, Kilimani (video)

1. He was smoking shisha

2. No physical threat from DJ Evolve

3. He was conscious of what he was doing

4. He didn't put the shisha pipe down

5. Did he rush DJ Evolve to hospital?#JusticeForDJEvolvepic.twitter.com/n8YQDUqUpA — Nahashon Kimemia (@nahashon87) January 17, 2020

Meanwhile, police have recovered more bullets from Babu’s house as investigations into the matter continue.

Detectives took the first time MP to his posh Kilimani home on Saturday afternoon where the bullets were recovered.

Babu will be charged with attempted murder on Monday.

He is currently being held at the Gigiri police station. Police did not say why he was transferred from Kilimani Police Station.