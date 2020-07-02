Babu Owino Si Mtu Mbaya – DJ Evolve’s Father Breaks Silence

(KDRTV) – Embakasi East MP Babu Owino might have shot DJ Evolve but he is not a bad person, the artist’s father has said.

The MP has come under a lot of criticism after NTV aired an exclusive story showing the DJ in dilapidated state. DJ Evolve whose real name is Felix Orinda cannot speak nor walk despite being Hospitalised for close to six months.

Babu who shot the DJ at B Club on January 17, is out on bond after being charged with attempted murder and behaving disorderly.

However, the DJ’s dad, says Babu has not forsaken hs son.

He credited Babu for paying for DJ Evolve’s medical bills and ensuring that he has the best care from nurses.

A few days after NTV aired an exclusive interview with recovering DJ Evolve, the entertainer's father, John Orinda, has spoken. Mzee Orinda says: 'Babu Owino si mtu mbaya'. pic.twitter.com/SETPbR0yck — K24 TV (@K24Tv) July 2, 2020

According to the old man, the first time Lawmaker would have run away if he was a bad person.

Babu has paid more than Ksh 7 million for DJ Evolve’s medication at Nairobi Hospital.

The old man has said that his son will recover and will be able to work after some time.

He also asked the media to stop publishing stories that remind DJ Evolve of what happened on that fateful day.

Meanwhile, Babu has demanded an apology from Nation Media Group over the NTV story or he sues them for defamation.