Babu Owino’s wife gushes over politician in charming post

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Paul Ongili, known to many as Babu Owino may be a tough nut out here but he is quite a gentle soul back at home.

This was confirmed recently by his wife and mother of his children Fridah Muthoni Ongili in a charming social media post seen by this site.

Babu’s wife recently took to her official social media page, Instagram to be precise and gushed over her hubby on end as she professes her love.

Fridah, in her post described Babu as her best friend and the love of her life as she thanked the MP for everything she has done for her including loving her unconditionally.

“My soulmate: my truest smile, my best friend, my always and forever, the love of my life. I’m so grateful to God everyday for the real, timeless, deep, unconditional, true, and boundless love that we share. No words could truly express just how much I love you,” she wrote.

The politician was among the many people who commented on the post by assuring his lover and wife of his eternal love.

“My love for you increases every second @ongilifridah.” Babu responded.

Fridah’s post impressed many of her followers who camped on the comments section to congratulate the couple for sticking by each other for many years.

The vocal Embakasi East MP and his wife Fridah have been together for over 10 years.

The two lovebirds met at The University of Nairobi where Babu was chairman of The University of Nairobi Student Association (UNSA), formerly SONU.

Babu and Fridah share two beautiful daughters.

The wife has always been supportive of her husband and has severally been spotted accompanying him to various important state functions.

Babu has over the years been reiterating that he loves her wife because she is his best friend and the only person he would like to share his final minutes on earth with.


