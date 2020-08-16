BELARUS PROTESTS! Pope Francis Appeals For Justice, Rights Be Respected

KDRTV notes that tens of thousands of people against the president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko have rallied in Minsk to protest against contradicted elections

The fierce protests have been inspired by the growing anger over alleged poll-rigging and police brutality at the subsequent protests

Reports reveal that the President in a smaller crowd shattered opponents as ‘rats’

However, he called on his supporters to safeguard their country and independence

The protest commenced after President Lukashenko demanded a victory in the last Sunday`s election, the result which has been criticized amid sweeping accusations of vote-rigging

Pope Francis on Sunday called for justice and rights to be considered in Belarus where tens of thousands of people have been engaging in demonstrations

The Pope has also urged President Alexander Lukashenko to quit after a conflicted presidential election

“I appeal for dialog, to refuse violence and respect justice and rights,” the pontiff said in his Sunday Angelus message, speaking from his balcony in St. Peter’s Square.

The Pope also said that he closely reflected the situation in the country since the election and that his thoughts were with dear Belarus

The EU has announced that they are considering foisting sanction on Belarus as a move to stop violence in which two protestors have died and thousands have been detained

The Pope also said that he is praying for Lebanon and “other dramatic situations in the world that cause suffering.”