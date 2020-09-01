Besieged Obado Blames Sen. Ochilo On Looming Impeachment

(KDRTV)-The besieged Governor of Migori county, Okoth Obado has blamed the Senator of the county Ochilo Ayako for his looming impeachment

The governor on August 31, published on social media that the Senator was coordinating his impeachment

“Senator doing the coordination and bragging that once the MCAs do their part, the remainder in the Senate is good as done,” Obado claimed.

At the same time, the Orange democratic Party has called his Migori MCAs at the Chungwa House in Nairobi, a move that many people believe is meant to initiate the impeachment course of Governor Okoth Obado

Governor Okoth Obado had been arrested and charged with fraud among other charges; the county boss was arrested alongside members of his family

The governor pleaded not guilty to all charges laid against him, however, the court has barred him from accessing his offices.

So far, Mr. Obado is the first ODM Governor to be charged with graft and barred from accessing his offices

However, the management of ODM party has denied claims that the party invitation to the MCAs was meant to impeach the governor however, the Party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said that the party was going to discus how court`s decision could affect the people of Migori county

“Governor Okoth Obado is the first casualty in an ODM electoral turf to be barred from entering office. It is of urgent concern to the party to consult with the area leaders on the way forward,” said Sifuna.

Migori county is now expected to be managed by a not-well-known Deputy Governor Nelson Mahanga

Other governors who have also been barred from accessing offices include Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal and now the Migori Governor.

Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa was also recently charged with fraud.

