Biden Set To ‘Incite’ West Countries To Rally Against China

US President Joe Biden set to persuade Western countries to form alliance against China

By

Published

US President Joe Biden L and French President Emannuel Macron
KDRTV NEWS: US President Joe Biden is expected to persuade Western countries to halt China growing influence during the second day of the G7 summit.

During the G7 summit in Britain, Biden is set to influence the formation of a new alliance to dispute Chinese spending on infrastructure in poor countries.

The Biden administration and its allies are accusing China of forced labor and violation of human rights in Xinjiang province.

The Western leaders are also expected to commit to a new strategy to half future pandemics.

President Biden had taken to his Twitter account saying that they have a chalenge ahead of the second-day meeting.

Among the new strategies is shortening the period needed to develop vaccines and treatment for Covid to under 100 days.

KDRTV notes that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is hosting the three-day summit at the seaside resort of Carbis Bay in Cornwall.

According to our previous reports, the US and China had many times locked horns overs trading with African countries and recently on the origin of coronavirus.

China was bitter after the US hinted that the novel coronavirus could have originated in a laboratory in Wuhan China: the paradigm was intense during the administration of former President Donald Trump.

President Biden had already committed 500 million vaccines to small and middle-economy countries.

In this article:
