Bobi Wine’s Private Security Withdrawn Ahead of Tense Polls

(KDRTV) – Uganda’s opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, has alleged that his private security was withdrawn on Wednesday night, just hours before the country votes to elect a new president.

The National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate said the security firm has been guarding his home for more than a decade now but he doesn’t understand why it would withdraw the services at the most critical moment.

According to the politician, his guards were disarmed at midnight, with their employer telling him that they had instruction (from the state) to withdraw the services.

*The private security company that has been guarding my home for the last 12 years has been ordered to withdraw security at my house.

“Their supervisors showed up unannounced at midnight, disarmed my guard and said they had instructions to immediately withdraw my security,” the Kyadondo East MP said in a tweet.

This is just the latest in a series of incidents that the Lawmaker has faced ahead of Thursday’s election where he hopes to end President Yoweri Museveni’s 35 year rule.

The military raided his Kampala home on Tuesday morning. Coincidentally, he was on a phone interview with Kenya’s Hot 96 FM.

He was forced to cut short the interview but watched helplessly as the armed officers arrested more of his aides.

At least 100 NUP officials are said to be in different prisons across Uganda while thousands of Bobi Wine’s supporters have either been arrested or killed by the Museveni regime.

Despite these, the 38 year old popstar musicia-turned politician is hopeful of a big victory on Thursday.