(KDRTV)- Governor Cyprian Awiti is facing hard times as Boda Boda operators in Homa Bay County threatens to demonstrate and decline to pay taxes over bad roads.

KDRTV understands that many pathways used by the operators in Homa Bay county have been destroyed by heavy downpours over the last three days.

For instance, the PALA-UHURU pathway in Rachuonyo constituency has been carried away by water and the transport services between the two points have been halted.

The BODA BODA operator from Uhuru markets, Pala market, Kandiege market and Kodula market are now threatening to demonstrate and decline to pay taxes to the county government until the bad roads are addressed.

They have also called upon the area MCA, Paul Ongoro Wamunga to address the PALA-UHURU pathway that is now impassable

According to the area activist Mijoge Mijoge, the group has given the area MCA and the county administration 72 hours to address the issue or call for massive demonstration

We are giving Hon. #Paul Ongoro Wamunga and #HomaBayCounty Administration 72 hours to address the #UHURU-PALA pathway that has been carried by waters. No address will call for serious consequences including demonstrations and a decline to pay taxes by boda boda operators. pic.twitter.com/oGLKuS0bCt — MIJOGE MIJOGE (@Mijogemijoge) January 28, 2020

KDRTV also confirmed that the KANDIEGE-KADEL pathway which a contractor begun constructing and later stopped is now impassable after rainfalls.

We also spoke to populace of Kanyipir ward (Kandiege), Homa Bay who faulted the county government over the bad roads which they claimed have halted transport and communication services in the areas where there are several mining activities.