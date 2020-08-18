Bomet Senator Accused of Plotting Massacre

(KDRTV) – Police have accused Bomet Senator Christopher Lang’at for administering an illegal oath on more than 200 Kipsigis youth, his lawyer Nelson Havi has said.

Senator Lang’at, who was arrested in Nairobi on Monday morning and transported to Bomet to record a statement at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Detectives claim that Dr. Lang’at oathed the youths on Wednesday last week and urged them to kill their members from their neighboring Maasai Community. Lang’at was released after recording a statement with police.

“Bomet Senator Andrew Lang’at released after recording a statement under inquiry. He is alleged to have administered an oath to 200 Kipsigis men on 12.8.2020 to kill Maasais at a future date. That is the reason why he was pursued at night and driven all the way from Nairobi,” Nelson Havi said on Twitter.

Bomet Senator Andrew Lang’at released after recording a statement under inquiry. He is alleged to have administered an oath to 200 Kipsigis men on 12.8.2020 to kill Maasais at a future date. That is the reason why he was pursued at night and driven all the way from Nairobi. ^DoS — Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) August 17, 2020

His arrest, and that of two other Senators; Cleophas Malala (Kakamega) and steve Lelengwe (Samburu) have raised sharp reactions on social media.

Their colleagues in the Senate claim that they were arrested in order to stop them from casting their votes on the controversial Third Revenue Sharing Formula. Police had camped at Lang’ats home from 11 PM on Sunday night.

Kindiki: Arrest us, kill us or torture us we will not yield. The kind of anger we have caused in this country is the kind of anger that made citizens of Burkina Faso to burn down Parliament. pic.twitter.com/8DrHMaFZ9d — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) August 17, 2020

Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka had directed the House Committee on Security to summon Interior CS Fred Matiangi to explain the whereabouts of the Senators. Matiang’i did not appear saying that he was on leave.