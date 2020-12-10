Boniface Kabaka: Everything We Know About Machakos Senator’s Health Condition

(KDRTV) – The family of Machakos Senator has been forced to issue a statement denying social media claims that he has passed away at Nairobi Hospital.

The family said the lawmaker is still fighting for his life at the hospital and Kenyans should ignore any information to the contrary.

“We wish to inform the People of Kenya and Residents of Machakos County in particular that Senator Hon Boniface Mutinda Kabaka, Advocate is recuperating at Nairobi Hospital. Please avoid or ignore the distressing rumors,” the family said in a statement.

STATEMENT ON STATE OF HEALTH OF MACHAKOS SENATOR KABAKA We wish to inform the People of Kenya and Residents of Machakos County in particular that Senator Hon Boniface Mutinda Kabaka, Advocate is recuperating at Nairobi Hospital. 1/2 — CCU Party (@TeamCCU) December 10, 2020

This is the second statement the family was issuing concerning Kabaka’s health. The Senator collapsed at a high-end hotel in Nairobi’s Kilimani estate on Friday last week.

Police claim he was in the company of a woman identified as Esther Nthenya Muli at the house. Kabaka was rushed to hospital after collapsing where emergency surgery was conducted to save his life.

His family had earlier claimed that he was not in the company of the said woman and had (himself) called an ambulance when he felt ill. They further denied another rumor that Kabaka had taken a viagra overdose.

Woman with Senator Released

On Monday, police presented Esther Nthenya before a Nairobi court and revealed that they intended to charge her with attempting to kill Senator Boniface Kabaka.

UPDATE: Esther Muli, the suspect in sudden ailing of Machakos Senator Kabaka, released on cash bail, medical report shows no poison in legislator’s vomit samples. https://t.co/V4LVdsnoqb pic.twitter.com/nDAMmdpQhI — K24 TV (@K24Tv) December 9, 2020

The magistrate allowed detectives to hold the 45-year-old secondary school teacher for seven days to allow investigations into the incident.

However, Nthenya was released on Tuesday after tests conducted on the senator ruled out the possibility that he could have been poisoned.

The teacher is no longer a person of interest in the case as she was released unconditionally.