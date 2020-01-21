DPP Drops Charges Against Governor Mike Sonko

(KDRTV) – Embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko can breathe a sigh of relief following the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) decision to drop the assault charges he is facing at the Voi Law Courts.

Sonko was accused of assaulting Coast Region Police Commander Rashid Yakub at Ikanga airstrip during his dramatic arrest in December last year. He was facing three counts of assault.

In the first count, the governor is to be charged with ‘unlawfully assaulting the Yakubu, by kicking him on the thigh, in the due execution of his duties on December 6.’

Sonko is also accused of ‘willfully resisted arrest by Yakubu …by violently refusing to be handcuffed and to board a police chopper in the due execution of his duties.’

On the third count, he is accused of ‘using abusive words namely “ shenzi nyie, taka taka, ondoka hapa”

But Mr Yakubu has filed an application to drop the charges, saying he is not interested.

COAST POLICE boss Rashid Yakub files application to drop assault case against Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko at the Voi Law Court. pic.twitter.com/v91YshSccp — NationBreakingNews (@NationBreaking) January 21, 2020

Senior resident magistrate Fredrick Nyakundi will make a ruling on the Application tomorrow (Wednesday) at 9 AM.

However, this does not mean that Sonko has escaped the more serious charges of corruption and misuse of office.

