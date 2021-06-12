BREAKING: G7 Launches Plan To Counter Chinese Growing Global Influence

KDRTV NEWS has just learned that G7 leaders have unanimously agreed to form an alliance to counter China`s growing global influence, especially in Africa.
This has emerged after US President Joe Biden had planned to persuade the leaders to establish a plan to counter China`s infrastructural investment in developing nations.
The White House said that the Build Back Better global plan was embraced after President Joe Biden and the other leaders met to discuss the most effective strategy to compete with China in the summit in Cornwell.
KDRTV understands that China has invested billions of dollars around the world in its Belt-and-Road Initiative
However, critics of China have claimed that Beijing has burdened poorer nations with debts that they can’t pay back.
The US and its allies had also accused China of forced labor and violation of human rights in Xinjiang province.
We take our seat at this table seriously. This week at the G7, the President is working with our allies and partners to build a more fair and inclusive global economy. pic.twitter.com/lRDyUMv5ae
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 11, 2021
