BREAKING: G7 Launches Plan To Counter Chinese Growing Global Influence

Western countries launch a plan to counter the China`s global infrastructural investment in poorer countries

By

Published

G7 leaders in Cornwall
KDRTV NEWS has just learned that G7 leaders have unanimously agreed to form an alliance to counter China`s growing global influence, especially in Africa.

This has emerged after US President Joe Biden had planned to persuade the leaders to establish a plan to counter China`s infrastructural investment in developing nations.

The White House said that the Build Back Better global plan was embraced after President Joe Biden and the other leaders met to discuss the most effective strategy to compete with China in the summit in Cornwell.

READ ALSO: Biden Set To ‘Incite’ West Countries To Rally Against China

KDRTV understands that China has invested billions of dollars around the world in its Belt-and-Road Initiative

However, critics of China have claimed that Beijing has burdened poorer nations with debts that they can’t pay back.

The US and its allies had also accused China of forced labor and violation of human rights in Xinjiang province.

