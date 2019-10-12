Breaking: II GSU Officers Killed After Vehicle Hit Improvised Explosive Device

11 General Service Unit (GSU) Officers have been confirmed dead after their vehicle hit an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) while patrolling at the Kenya-Somalia border.

According to the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, the officers were on patrol along Damajale Harehare road at about 1730hrs before their encounter with the explosives.

“We lost some officers and the vehicle they were travelling on was damaged,” the police boss said.

Mutyambai promised to give more updates regarding the incident later on adding that police officers had already been deployed in the region to follow after the attackers as well as commence investigations on the same.

Initially, the police were informed of various plans that were being orchestrated to attack Mombasa during Mashujaa day, with other subsequent places along the Coast targeted.

A man supposed to be linked with the attack plot was detained by police personnel with an order issued to the police to be more vigilant and maintain security.

This attack incident follows a few days after Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Somalia Counterpart Mohamed Abdulahi Mohamed have been in an extensive feud and looking for ways to put their feuds to rest.

There have been recent attacks that have claimed lives of Kenyans and security officers, with the Kenyan government holding still and refusing to withdraw their troops in Somalia.

The attack has come at a very bad time, as the country is still in mourning after a mother and her daughter plunged into the Indian ocean, with recovery operations taking 13 days to be complete.

