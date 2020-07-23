BREAKING! Kenya Confirms Highest Rate Of Infections in a Day

(KDRTV)-Kenyans Ministry of Health on Thursday announced that 796 more people have contracted the novel coronavirus raising the national tally to 15, 601.

KDRTV understands that Kenya on Thursday reported highest rate of infections in a day since the outbreak of the move virus.

Health CAS Dr. Mercy Mwangangi during a routine briefing at the Afya House said that the new figures were recorded after a total of 6, 754 samples were tested in the last 24 hours

Out of the 796 new cases, 503 are male and 293 are female and the youngest patient was a one-year-old kid and the oldest was an 87-year-old person

Dr. Mecry Mwangangi also announced that 378 patients have recovered from various health systems in the country and thus the total number of recovered has jumped to 7, 135.

Out of the 378 recoveries, 199 are from the home-care system while 179 were from various hospitals

Unfortunately, three more patients succumbed to the respiratory disease bringing the total number of recoveries to 263.

The government also warned the public against gender-based violence which she noted has greatly impacted unplanned pregnancies, sexually transmitted diseases, and HIV.

