Azziad Nasenya Makes Ksh100k for Every Facebook Post

(KDRTV) – Tiktok queen Azziad Nasenya is making a kill from her newly found fame.

Azziad came to the limelight after her video dancing to Mejja and Femi’s new Jam Utawezana went viral. The video was first shared on Tik Tok but found its way to Twitter and Facebook.

Since then, Azziad has gained thousands of followers on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. She currently has more than 100k followers on each platform.

To advertise your product to her followers, you will need to part with some good money.

Azziad is charging Ksh 100,000 to post about any brand on Facebook. Sharing a video of the same brand will attract Ksh 50,000.

Read Also: Nikupea Utawezana Challenge Lady Bullied on Social Media After Viral Video

Sharing your brand on Instagram attracts a Ksh 100,000 fee. You will pay her Ksh 50,000 to share your product on Instastory. Another Ksh100k will also give you access to her Tik Tok followers where she will share one video.

If you have a Ksh 500,000, Azziad will promote your product on Facebook (2 posts), Instagram (3 posts and 3posts), Tik Tok (2 videos) and Twitter (2 tweets). All these posts will be spread within a period of one month.

If it doesn't make money it doesn't make sense, Tiktok Superstar Azziad Naisenya is making Big Money Online. pic.twitter.com/icbwjRVTfd — Wanjiku Report (@WanjikuReports) July 22, 2020

Azziad is the biggest celebrity in the digital media. It seems brands are already paying these rates as she is already running some adverts on social media.

Let us not forget that our girl is only 19 and still a student.