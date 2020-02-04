Connect with us
 

BREAKING: Mzee Moi is Dead

(KDRTV) – Former President Daniel Arap Moi is dead, State house has announced.

President Uhuru Kenyatta issued a proclamation pronouncing the passing on of Kenya’s longest serving President.

It is not clear when he passed on but Mzee has been at the ICU of the Nairobi Hospital since October last year.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was set to travel to the United States this week. He will now have to cancel his trip.

Moi’s death comes at a critical time when the country is mourning the death of 13 Kakamega Primary School Children who died in a stampede on Monday evening.

