BREAKING: Mzee Moi is Dead

(KDRTV) – Former President Daniel Arap Moi is dead, State house has announced.

President Uhuru Kenyatta issued a proclamation pronouncing the passing on of Kenya’s longest serving President.

Former President Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi is Dead.#MoiDay

Rest in peace Mzee Moi pic.twitter.com/P2RWgJuWQS#RIPMoi — Daisy_k⚡️ (@Daisykenyan) February 4, 2020

It is not clear when he passed on but Mzee has been at the ICU of the Nairobi Hospital since October last year.

Mzee Moi passes on, He was not the best of people but he lived a dignified life,good teacher and master of Politics, condolences to the family Rest in Peace Mzee#RIPMoi pic.twitter.com/RZbMtaBAaT — Papa Himuselefu !!! (@Bulumacleo) February 4, 2020

President Uhuru Kenyatta was set to travel to the United States this week. He will now have to cancel his trip.

Rest in peace Mzee Moi, in your tenure life was never tough! A good leader who ensured Wanjiku had a good life! REST IN PEACE! pic.twitter.com/ijEYqjXLVn — Fabian Balogun (@FabianBalogun) February 4, 2020

Moi’s death comes at a critical time when the country is mourning the death of 13 Kakamega Primary School Children who died in a stampede on Monday evening.

Rest in Peace Baba Moi. I remember fondly how you used to stop by Toi Primary school nearly every morning when I was only 9 years old & talk to us. You gave us maziwa ya Nyayo & the spirit of Love, Peace & Unity which we now crave for. You were a statesman & patriotic African. pic.twitter.com/ok6LvKfFfG — Dr. Alfred Mutua (@DrAlfredMutua) February 4, 2020

