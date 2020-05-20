Breaking News: Man infected with Covid-19 sneaks to his village in Kisii County

KDRTV News- A gentleman who sneaked into the Country from Tanzania through Isebania Border has been confirmed to be infected with the dreaded Covid-19.

The guy boarded a matatu to Kisii town where he booked an hotel and spent three days then later sneaked to his home area at the wee hours of the morning to his village in Nyamache Kisii County.

Villagers got wind of his presence and notified the police who went ahead to arrest him.

It was later confirmed after tests that he is positive for Covid-19. His relatives and the police who arrested him have been put on mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

It has not yet been established how he managed to sneak into the Country which has put stringent security measures at the borders with it’s neighbors.

Kisii County Governor James Ongwae in a press briefing said that his county emergency response team acted very swiftly to ensure all procedures were followed. The gentleman was arrested from his home in Gionseri and taken to Kisii Medical College Campus where he was placed under watch and his samples were taken then sent to Kisumu CDC lab and the next day it was confirmed that he has corona Virus in his sputum.

He was later transferred to the Isolation center within the Campus which has a bed Capacity of 50 patients and now under going treatment.

