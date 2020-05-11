Breaking News:Murkomen allegedly forced to alight from his official car and security detail withdrawn

KDRTV-Kipchumba Murkomen’s official government vehicles intercepted on Mombasa road and recalled back to parliament grounds.

The cars, alongside a security detail, which he was assigned to due to his role as the majority leader in the Senate were intercepted by the DCI officers and all occupants told to alight including Sen Murkomen.

They were told that the cars and security detail now belonged to Sen Samuel Poghisio. The cars drove off and Murkomen and his personal driver were left along Mombasa road.

More news to follow