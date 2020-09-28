Breaking! President Uhuru Extends Curfew for 60 days

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has extended the nationwide night curfew for two months until November.

Addressing the nation on Monday, the President revised curfew hours to start from 11 PM – 4 AM.

“The nationwide curfew enforced throughout the territories of Kenya is hereby extended for a period of 60 days. The curfew will run from 11 PM at night to 4 AM in the morning,” Uhuru said.

BREAKING: President Kenyatta extends nationwide wide dusk-to-dawn COVID-19 curfew for another 60 days from 11pm to 4am. Lifts order prohibiting the sale of alcohol in bars from tomorrow. Directs bars to be closed by 10pm pic.twitter.com/f75CcWgEjD — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) September 28, 2020

However, the good news is that the President reopened bars and night clubs which will operate until 10 PM.

“The prohibition against the operation bars and the prohibition against the sale of alcohol shall stand vacated from 29th April. Unaweza kukunywa pombe,” Uhuru said.

UPDATE: President Uhuru Kenyatta allows bar operators to start operations from 29th September (tomorrow); closing time set at 10pm. pic.twitter.com/MSkRkp7lmk — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) September 28, 2020

In the new measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, the President revised the number of people attending weddings and funerals from 100 to 200. Churches will be allowed to have a third of the normal capacities.

UPDATE on new Covid19 measures *Curfew time – 11pm – 4am

*Eateries, bars closing time – 10pm

*Religious gatherings: One third of normal sitting capacity

*Funerals, weddings attendants capacity – 200 maximum#COVID19conference ~ President Uhuru Kenyatta pic.twitter.com/fjFXZYb7lJ — The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) September 28, 2020

On the issue of reopening schools, the President said that children will only be allowed to go back to school when it is safe children to go back to school.

President Kenyatta directs Treasury to retain PAYE at 25pc until January 2021 #NationalCOVID19conference ^MK pic.twitter.com/4SYzoPehlH — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) September 28, 2020

He threw the challenge back to Education CS George Magoha, asking him to come up with an academic calendar when schools are ready to reopen.