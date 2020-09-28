Connect with us

Breaking! President Uhuru Extends Curfew for 60 days

Uhuru Kenyatta 1
(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has extended the nationwide night curfew for two months until November.

Addressing the nation on Monday, the President revised curfew hours to start from 11 PM – 4 AM.

“The nationwide curfew enforced throughout the territories of Kenya is hereby extended for a period of 60 days. The curfew will run from 11 PM at night to 4 AM in the morning,” Uhuru said.

However, the good news is that the President reopened bars and night clubs which will operate until 10 PM.

“The prohibition against the operation bars and the prohibition against the sale of alcohol shall stand vacated from 29th April. Unaweza kukunywa pombe,” Uhuru said.

In the new measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, the President revised the number of people attending weddings and funerals from 100 to 200. Churches will be allowed to have a third of the normal capacities.

On the issue of reopening schools, the President said that children will only be allowed to go back to school when it is safe children to go back to school.

He threw the challenge back to Education CS George Magoha, asking him to come up with an academic calendar when schools are ready to reopen.

