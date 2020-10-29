Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

BREAKING! Tanzania’s Magufuli Arrests Opposition Leader After Winning Presidential Elections

Avatar

By

Published

Tanzania President John Magufuli
Tanzania President John Magufuli

(KDRTV) – Reports in Tanzania claim that Zanzibar’s main opposition leader in the just concluded elections has been arrested by police.

ACT Wazelendo Party leader Zanzibar’s Presidential candidate Seif Sharif Hamad was arrested on Thursday afternoon. Senior party officials are also in custody.

Read Also: Magufuli Blocks Kenyan Plane from Landing in Tanzania

“Mwenyekiti wa Chama cha ACT Wazalendo Taifa Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad, Makamu Mwenyekiti Juma Duni Haji, Mjumbe wa Kamati Kuu Ismail Jussa na Viongozi wengine wamekamatwa muda huu huko Zanzibar eneo la Michenzani,” ACT Wazelendo announced on social media.

The arrest happened just a few hours after Seif Sharif had called all Zanzibar residents to for a public demonstration against what he claimed to be vote-rigging.

This is the second time in less than 48 hours that Hamad has been arrested. He was arrested at a polling station on Tuesday as he went for early voting. ACT said he was released a few hours later.

The party also accused police of killing at least eight people between Monday and Tuesday.

Read Also: Magufuli Claims God Helped Tanzania Beat COVID-19

Unconfirmed reports indicate that Hamad is leading the race to be next President against Hussein Ali Mwinyi, of the ruling  CCM party.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that Hamad is leading the race to be next President against Hussein Ali Mwinyi, of the ruling  CCM party.

The arrest is just the latest in a series of bizarre incidents that have married Wednesday’s national elections in Tanzania. The opposition has accused President Pombe Magufuli of rigging elections.

There have been several reports of ballot stuffing. The government also blocked independent observers from the elections while foreign journalists were not accreditated to cover the elections.

Magufuli’s main challenger Tundi Lissu has issued a statement, saying they will not accept election results.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

ElVoP1oWMAMrPME ElVoP1oWMAMrPME

Politics

Uhuru’s Cousin to Lead Elders to Raila’s Office After Visiting DP William

(KDRTV) – A team of the National Council of Elders which visited Deputy President William Ruto on Tuesday, had visited two other politicians before...

2 days ago
KPLC Team at Work KPLC Team at Work

News

Kenya Power Breaks Silence Over National Blackout

(KDRTV) – Kenya Lighting and Power Company (KPLC) has said they are working to restore power in several parts of the country. In a...

22 hours ago
122668802 392959038776836 4383002536301045803 o 122668802 392959038776836 4383002536301045803 o

Politics

Millie Odhiambo Denies Heckling DP William Ruto at BBI Launch

(KDRTV) – Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo has denied claims that she heckled Deputy President William Ruto during the launch of the BBI report...

2 days ago
photomix image 6 photomix image 6

Entertainment

Can DP William Ruto Bring Willy Paul and Bahati Together?

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto has raised eyebrows after announcing that he will be collaborating with singer Willy Paul as one of the...

22 hours ago