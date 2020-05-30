God Helped Us Win Battle Against Coronavirus – President Magufuli

Tanzanian president John Pombe Magufuli has said that God has helped his country to heal from the novel coronavirus

Magufuli was speaking during an event where he hosted his predecessors Benjamin Mkapa, Hassan Mwinyi and Jakaya Kikwete when he braced the success of prayers and timely God`s intervention

According to the president, Tanzanian nationals are God-fearing people and have continued to seek his help when faced with worrying situation during coronavirus

“Even at this time when we are fighting coronavirus, God has helped us win. I don’t see anyone wearing a face mask here, this is a clear indication Tanzania is safe,” he told his guests.

According to our previous reports,President Magufuli, has in several times faulted the COVID-19 asserting that it is being used as a weapon of war.

This is despite the fact that he sent his delegation to Madagascar to get islander`s herbal tonic to cure COVID-19

The country has also blocked the release of data on the novel virus since Thursday, April 28, when the country confirmed 196 cases on a single day

Since then, the number of Covid-19 patient has remained static at 509

Since then, the Magufuli administration opted not to give updates on the virus something that made the opposition to accuse the government of hiding actual numbers

According to our previous reports, Tanzania had said that the country had healed from the virus and even accepted tourist plane from Germany and are expecting more planes loaded with tourists

The country has also removed the 14-day forced quarantine for foreign travelers