Magufuli Blocks Kenyan Plane from Landing in Tanzania After Uhuru’s Attack over COVID-19 Cases

(KDRTV) – A Kenyan plane headed for Tanzania Capital Dar es Salaam was controversially turned away on Monday morning. The plane was carrying the Kenyan delegation to represent President Uhuru Kenyatta during the funeral of President Benjamin Mkapa.

The Delegation was led by Senate Majority Leader Samuel Poghisio. According to Tanzania authorities, the plane turned away mid-air at Monduli due to bad weather.

However, Kenyan authorities believe there is more to the story. The Kenyan Foreign Affairs Ministry said they will issue a statement over the sensitive matter.

Radio Africa Digital Editor Oliver Mathenge claimed that the plane could have been blocked from landing after President Uhuru Kenyatta publicly raised concerns on the way Tanzania has been handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

“President Pombe Magufuli appears to have hit back after his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta insinuated that Tanzania was not honest on its Covid-19 situation. A Kenyan delegation to attend the burial of former Tanzania President Mkapa was not allowed to land today,” Mathenge said.

On Monday, President Uhuru Kenyatta asked Kenyans to take the pandemic seriously and ignore countries which are not releasing data on the virus.

“The fact that countries don’t report what happens in their countries does not mean they are fine, we are an open society and we have to tell our stories,” Uhuru said in his 10th address since the virus was reported.

The President was taking a jibe at President John Pombe Magufuli who has declared Tanzania COVID-19 free. Tanzania has not given any update on the virus since April 29.