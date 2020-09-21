Breaking! TSC Orders Teachers to Report to Schools Ahead of Reopening

(KDRTV) – The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has ordered all teachers to report back to schools by September 28, ahead of re-opening.

Speaking at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) on Monday, TSC CEO Nancy Macharia said teachers are ready to save the 2020 academic calendar.

READ ALSO: Moses Kuria, Ann Waguru Face-Off Over Development in Mt. Kenya Region

“We ask our teachers to report back to schools on Monday 28, September to prepare for the eventual reopening of schools,” Macharia said.

Dr. Nancy Macharia, CEO of the Teachers Service Commission asks teachers to report back to schools on Monday, or earlier if convenient, for the eventual reopening. pic.twitter.com/MYihSmxOl0 — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) September 21, 2020

The CEO said the education stakeholders had agreed for teachers to report back as the government gears up to Reopening of schools after more than six months.

” Our teachers are prepared & ready to support children recover the lost time & save the academic year that was at risk of being lost, ” the CEO added.

Nancy Macharia, CEO, TSC: We continue to ask our teachers for their sacrifice, creativity, resilience & innovative sense for both learners & parents. We ask teachers to report back to school on Monday, 28th September to prepare for the eventual opening of schools pic.twitter.com/Di4giH0vOB — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) September 21, 2020

Read Also: How Nancy Macharia Brought Down KNUT

The government has tentatively set October 19 as the day for schools to reopen after learning was halted in March this year over the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to govt protocols, class eight and form iv classes may reopen first to prepare for national exams before the other classes can reopen in November. The govt is also mulling on Reopening all schools at once.

Read Also: How Ruto is Preparing his Supporters for Opposition

KDRTV understands that the government plans to conduct national exams between February and March next year. The school year will end in May as term one of 2021 starts in around June.

Education CS George Magoha said President Uhuru Kenyatta will soon announce the official day for reopening of schools.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News, bookmark our site, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay updated with the latest Kenya News.