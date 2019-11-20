Moses Kuria, Ann Waguru Face Off Over Development in Mt. Kenya Region

Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria attacks Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru revoking his assertions that President Uhuru Kenyatta has ignored the Mt. Kenyan region in terms of development.

Moses Kuria was speaking during an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday, November 19 where he said that those asserting that the President had forgotten his region were misleading Kenyans.

Waiguru maintained that the grievances of Mt. Kenya were the same to other regions and that a section of the politicians was using the matter to significantly position themselves.

“If your leader is telling you that you do not have development in your region because the president does not care about Mt Kenya, that is a lie…I do not think grievances from Mt Kenya region are real. The challenges of Mt Kenya are similar to those in other parts of the country,” said Waiguru.

In a quick response, Kuria through his post on Facebook faulted the Governor stating that the Mt. Kenya region was genuine and that the once-thriving economy is now at tatters.

“Dear Anne Mumbi Waiguru-Kamotho. Contrary to what you said on Citizen TV tonight, Mt Kenya grievances are real. The people are yearning for development. The once-thriving economy is in tatters,” said Kuria.

According to Moses Kuria, the Mt. Kenya region is no longer proud of cash crops and that the region is suffering from acute shortage of water in all the ten counties.

“Our cash crops including Kirinyaga rice have collapsed…The youth have no jobs. Milk farmers are getting 17 shillings per liter because unscrupulous Kenyan companies are flooding the market with milk they have bought for KSh 10 per liter in Uganda,” said Kuria.

Kuria has been attacking the administration of President Uhuru Kenyatta oftentimes accusing him of letting down Mt. Kenya region despite the fact that they gave him full support.