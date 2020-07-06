Breaking! Uhuru Reopens Churches

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed the partial Reopening of churches under strict guidelines.

In his speech to the nation on Monday, President Uhuru Kenyatta said only a maximum of 100 people and will not last for more than one hour.

Sunday schools and Madrassa classes will remain closed during this period.

The President also directed that children under the age of 13 and the elderly people who are above 58 years should not be allowed in places of worship. Persons with underlying conditions not.

However, the President extended the ban on all political gatherings for a further 30 days. Bars and will only be allowed to sale takeaway drinks.

Though he has lifted the order on cessation of movement in and out of Nairobi and Mombasa, P

The President said that public service vehicles will only be allowed to leave and enter these areas if they conform with health regulations.

Internal flights will be allowed to operate from July 15 while international flights will begin from August 1.

LOCAL AIR travel to resume on July 15, International scheduled for August 1; President Kenyatta announces pic.twitter.com/jjcAVUuXnU — TheStarBreaking (@TheStarBreaking) July 6, 2020

The number of COVID-19 cases has surged to more than 7,000 with reports that hospitals are already overfilled.