Three Burma Market Traders Arraigned For Selling 3,000Kgs Of Bush Meat

Three people were on Thursday arrested with 3,000 kilograms of bush meat at Burma Market.

This was following a crackdown conducted by the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officers in six stalls.

“Three suspects have been arraigned in a Kibera law court in Nairobi over illegal bush meat trade. A crackdown has netted 3,000kg of bush meat and equipment used in the trade in a raid on six stalls in Burma market,” KWS said.

According to KWS the meat mostly from zebras, giraffes, and buffaloes, is said to cost between between Sh230 and Sh250 per kg, a price that is much lower than the standard market rate of Sh400 per kg.

During the raid, nine deep freezers, knives, weighing scales, electric mincemeat machine, meat hooks and hacksaws were recovered from the suspects who were arraigned on Thursday at Kibera Law Courts.

“Other bush meat suspects are on the run after abandoning their stalls during the raid. They have also recovered 9 deep freezers, knives, weighing scales, electric mince meat machine, meat hooks and hacksaws, used in illegal business that poses great danger to public and wildlife,” KWS stated.

In August, at least 200kgs of buffalo meat being transported to Burma Market from Naivasha were seized and three people arrested.

“Our intelligence indicates that majority of the game meat that finds its way in Burma market is sourced from Naivasha and Gilgil and we are keen to contain this,” said KWS assistant director in charge of Central Rift Region Aggrey Maumo.

