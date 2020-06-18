Burundi`s Evariste NdayiShimiye Is Sworn As New President

(KDRTV)-The newly elected president of Burundi has been sworn in two months earlier following the death of former president Pierre NkuruNzinza who died suddenly last week

KDRTV understands that Ndayishimiye, 52, a retired army general, got the victory during the May presidential election and was due to be sworn in August, 2020.

The new president worn the previous presidential elections on the behalf of the ruling party and defeated the opposition` s Agathon Rwasa and five other contestants

According to to the ruling made by the constitutional court on Friday, the new president should be sworn in immediately following the death of Nkurunzinza earlier this month

According to the ruling, powerful generals might interfere with the planned swearing in of Ndayishimiye

However the court dismissed petitions from the opposition challenging the previous elections on the basis that it was marred with violence and intimidation

According to previous elections Ndayishimiye emerged the victor with 69% of the votes

During the time of Nkurunzinza, Ndayshimiye served as the minister of interior and security and during the regime, United Nations reported that the state security forces and the ruling party`s youth wing recurrently gang-raped, tortured and killed political opponents

Burundi is among the world poorest countries in the African continent

Reports also indicate that many donors to the country have cut off their funding and again, the regime of Nkurunzinza shut down some offices of international agencies in the East African country