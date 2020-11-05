Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Can Trump Still Win The Presidential Election?

Many people storming social media with various hashtags have been lately wondering if President Donald Trump can still win the race to White House.

Avatar

By

Published

Trump VS Bidden
Trump VS Bidden

(KDRTV)-Many people storming social media with various hashtags have been lately wondering if President Donald Trump can still win the race to White House.

KDRTV has established that Donald Trump and Joe Bidden each claim to be ahead in the US presidential election.

This is the recent development even as the outcome hangs on a balance.

Seeming Trump`s path to victory over Bidden has narrowed significantly.

Currently, according to KDRTV correspondent in the US, winning votes in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania would afford Bidden straight victory

According to a BBC projection, Bidden won in Michigan while US media projected that he won in Wisconsin. However, results for Pennsylvania is yet to be released.

Lately, the Trump campaign is challenging vote counts in key states of Wisconsin, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan.

What did the campaigns from both sides say?

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

museveni bobi museveni bobi

News

Dictator Museveni’s Soldiers Arrest Bobi Wine after Being Cleared to Run for Presidency

(KDRTV) – Uganda’s opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi has been arrested a few minutes after the country’s electoral agency cleared him to run for Presidency....

2 days ago
photomix image 1 photomix image 1

Politics

Drama as Miguna Offers to Swear-in Donald Trump as America’s People’s President

(KDRTV) – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General has reached out to US President Donald Trump, offering to swear him in as the people’s...

3 hours ago
Ruto Addresses Wananchi in Tharaka Nithi County on Sunday Ruto Addresses Wananchi in Tharaka Nithi County on Sunday

News

DP William Ruto Cancels Ukambani Tour Over COVID-19 Tour

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto has cancelled his tour of Ukambani region which was scheduled for this weekend over rising cases of COVID-19....

2 days ago
rogue pastor rogue pastor

News

Press Release by Pastors in Minnesota on erroneously published story about a “Pastor” sending nude Video

The Clergy led by their President in Minnesota distances itself from the online video that allegedly claimed that one of them shared a nude

2 days ago