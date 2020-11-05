Can Trump Still Win The Presidential Election?

(KDRTV)-Many people storming social media with various hashtags have been lately wondering if President Donald Trump can still win the race to White House.

KDRTV has established that Donald Trump and Joe Bidden each claim to be ahead in the US presidential election.

This is the recent development even as the outcome hangs on a balance.

Seeming Trump`s path to victory over Bidden has narrowed significantly.

Currently, according to KDRTV correspondent in the US, winning votes in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania would afford Bidden straight victory

According to a BBC projection, Bidden won in Michigan while US media projected that he won in Wisconsin. However, results for Pennsylvania is yet to be released.

Lately, the Trump campaign is challenging vote counts in key states of Wisconsin, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan.

What did the campaigns from both sides say?