Six Injured as Genesis Bus Hits Truck on Nairobi-Mombasa Highway

Six people were injured on Sunday morning seriously injured after the Chania Genesis bus they were traveling in hit a truck at Manga along the busy Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

Voi Sub-county Police Commander Bernstein Shari said 24 other passengers were taken to Moi County referral hospital with minor injuries

According to the police officers, 6 of them were in a critical condition and might be transferred to Mombasa for further treatment

Mr. Shari reiterated that the casualties suffered broken limbs, head injuries and various degrees of tissue injuries

DRIVERS` FLEE

According to the police commander, the bus belonging to the Chania Genesis company was headed to Mombasa when it rammed into the rear of the truck.

“Both drivers were not found at the scene but we have launched a manhunt for them,” he said.

The police officer advised the motorists to exercise extra caution during this festive season to avoid loss of lives through road accidents

“Motorists should drive cautiously and shun high speeds to minimize accidents,” he said.

According to Mr. Shari the police have launched a pursuit on the motorists flouting traffics rules along the roads in Voi