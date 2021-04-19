Chebukati’s job on the line after Uhuru announces vacancies for Commissioners

Unconfirmed reports have indicated that there is a plan to oust the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati and two other commissioners.

The dirty plot to remove Chebukati and his team from office is said to be the works of certain big time political heads.

The latest development comes just days after President Uhuru Kenyatta declared four potisions in the electoral body vacant.

According to source intimate to the concerned parties, Uhuru’s announcement is part of the plan in which the said political heads intents to replace the four known IEBC bosses, as well as the chairman Chebukati, Gulie and Molu.

It is important to note that IEBC has for the past three years been under the chairman Chebukati who has been working closely with commissioners Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu.

The two, Guliye and Mulo have been the only commissioners following the resignation of their four other colleagues.

KDRTV.co.ke has learnt the recruitment exercise of the commissioners is slated for this week.

It is believed that once they assume office, the aforementioned trio will be ousted immedietly.

According to TUKO.co.ke, and ODM mole disclosed that the plan initially aimed at replacing the resigned four commissioners first to avoid creating a vacuum.

Chebukati and his team’s ouster is said to be part of the electoral reforms spearheaded by Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) ahead of the 2022 General Election.

The vacancies at IEBC came about following the resignation of commissioners Paul Kurgat, Margaret Mwachanya and Connie Maina on April 16, 2018.

This came after yet another commissioner, Roselyne Akombe left the electoral body just a few days before the re-run of the 2017 presidential election.

