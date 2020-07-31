China Among 11 Countries Whose Flights Are Allowed In Kenya, Tanzania Denied Entry

(KDRTV)-Kenyan Airways authorities have declared that international flights will resume operations from August 1 with China and Zimbabwe among country sanctioned to air travel to Kenya

Notwithstanding, the Transport CS James Macharia said that set obligations bind that passengers who will arrive with a PCR-based COVID-19 negative certificate and body temperature not exceeding 37.5 degrees Celcius will be spared from quarantine

“They should not have a persistent cough, difficulty in breathing or other flu-like symptoms and must have been tested 96 hours before travel,” the CS said.

At the same time, the CS designates that this was not a blanket endorsement and that there is an original list of countries from which passengers will be allowed entry into Kenya

Mr. Macharia also reiterated that the list will be reviewed from time to time indicating that that COVID-19 situation is not static

Apart from China and Zimbabwe other countries allowed in Kenya include Uganda, South Korea, Ethiopia, Switzerland, Rwanda, Japan, Canada, Namibia, and Morocco.

“These countries have mild or limited community transmission or declining incidences,” CS Macharia said.

The CS also advised airlines to ensure that passengers observe the imposed health measures against coronavirus before boarding

Again, since passengers have started arriving in the country after curfew hours, the CS urged them to have a valid air ticket while they advance to their residential areas

The drivers of passengers arriving after curfew will also be obliged to have evidence that they came from the airport

Macharia also said that all Airline operators will be obligated to afford guidance materials to passengers regarding the application of preventive measures onboard their aircraft.

“We know that initially the number of people traveling will be quite low so we shall be reviewing in the first week to see how many flights are getting to Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu or Eldoret and then we shall take the appropriate measures for social distancing,” CS Macharia said.

However, KDRTV has noted that Tanzania flights have not been granted entry into Kenya despite allegation from President Magufuli that his country had healed from coronavirus

Reports indicate that experts maintained that Tanzania could be covering up cases in the country after the country stopped giving coronavirus updates.