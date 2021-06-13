Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

China Says G7 Is Small Group and Cannot Rule the World

China responds to G7 leaders alliance to counter its global infrastructural investment

By

Published

The president of China announced that his country will cancel interest free laons to African nations
The president of China announced that his country will cancel interest free laons to African nations

KDRTV NEWS: China has finally responded to the G7 leaders` scheme to counter its global infrastructural investment in poorer countries.

China has warned the G7 leaders that days when small groups used to rule the world are long gone.

The statement was made by a spokesperson of the Chinese embassy in London.

READ ALSO: China Says G7 Is Small Group and Cannot Rule the World

The statement has come hours after the G7 leaders agreed to form an alliance to counter the Chinese growing global influence.

They brainstormed a spending plan in response to the massive China strategy.

A section of political analysts has said that US President Joe Biden is determined that Western democracies need to act immediately to neutralize a resurgent China.

G7 leaders had promised to support the vaccine plan for poor nations as the US committed 500 million vaccines.

KDRTV is expecting the G7 leaders to issues a closing declaration on Sunday promising more financial support for the poorer nations hit by the climatic crisis and also fund for the establishment of adequate infrastructure in developing countries, which will provide an alternative to the Chinese scheme.

READ ALSO: Britain Joins USA To Compel China To Be Honest On Origin of Coronavirus

President Biden had said that he wanted the US-backed Build Back Better World (B3W) to be of higher quality and alternative to Beijing`s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)

The G7 leaders accused China of exposing the poorer nation to huger debts that they cannot pay as well as violating human rights.

However, China responded to the G7 counter plan saying that G7 is a small group that cannot rule the world.

“The days when global decisions were dictated by a small group of countries are long gone.

“We always believe that countries, big or small, strong or weak, poor or rich, are equals, and that world affairs should be handled through consultation by all countries.”

However, KDRTV has established that it is apparent that there is no consensus yet at the summit over whether China is a partner, a competitor, or a security threat to the world.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya news.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019