Chinese Airline Suspends All 4 Flights To Kenya

(KDRTV)-China Southern Airline has suspended its four direct flights to Kenya amid fears of the spread of deadly Coronavirus

Reportedly, on Monday, Febraury 10, the airline suspended all of its four weekly flights to Kenya four days after one of its plane was held at Kenya- the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport

Read also: Kenya Airways (KQ) Suspends Flights To China

The Airline also suspended the bookings of the flight until the end of June following the outbreak of the virus that resulted in travel limitations against Asiam powerhouse with several airlines around the world suspedning flights into mainland

The death toll of Coronavirus has risen to 910 and there are 40,97 confirmed cases in China alone.

The airline cancelled its two weekly flights from Nairobi to Changsha, the flight that was introduced in June 2019 after there was increased travel to China from China. The airline used to operate on Sundays and Wednesdays.

The ailine also stopped its flights from Nairobi to Guangzhou

The suspensions are set to last until March 28, 2020, this is according to the airline marketing officer

The decision by Kenya Airways and China Southern Airline agreed to suspend the flights after the they reached a decision to reduce or increase the flights.

Read also: Kenyan, Ethiopian Airlines May Suspend Juba Flights Over Theft

Many countries across the world has suspsended their flights to China due to the deadly coronavisus that has been declared a Global emeregency by the World Health Organization (WHO)