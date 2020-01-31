Kenya Airways (KQ) Suspends Flights To China

Kenya Airways (KQ) has temporarily suspended its flight to Guangzhou, China starting today, January 31

This has impacted by the fears over deadly Coronavirus which has been declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO)

KDRTV understands that KQ had on January, 29, refused to halt the flights to the country even as other airlines across the world like British Airways, American Airlines, Air Canada, Air Asia, Air India, and Findland`s Finnair suspended their flight to the country

The Kenyan authorities said they have implemented measures to make sure that their customers and passengers are safe.

Two days later, the KQ suspended it flights but still confirmed that it is flying to Bangkok

“Further to our prior communication regarding the current Coronavirus outbreak, we have temporarily suspended all flights to and from Guangzhou starting Friday, 31st January 2020, until further notice. We, however, clarify that our service between Nairobi and Bangkok remains operational,” read a statement from the airline.

“Our consultation with the Ministries of Health and Foreign Affairs will continue and we will provide updates as the situation develops. We apologize to all our customers for the inconvenience and reaffirm that the safety of our customers and staff remains our highest priority.”

The Death toll of coronavirus is currently at 213 after more than 40 victims from Hubei which the disease broke out died on Thursday

China has got 9600 confirmed cases of Coronavirus

The WHO has declared Coronavirus to be global emergency

“The main reason for this declaration is not what is happening in China but what is happening in other countries,” said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.