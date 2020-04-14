Civilian Burns Police Officer, Goes into Hiding

A police officer based in Rhoda Police Station in Nakuru County is fighting for his life after a member of the public poured hot water over his face.

Mr Kipng’eno Chirchir of police number 114032 is currently admitted at Evans Sunrise Hospital with the family saying that he was in a stable condition.

A police report seen by KDRTV revealed that Mr Chirchir stumbled upon a bodaboda ride who was ferrying two passengers while the lights had been switched off at 8PM which was beyond curfew time.

He confronted the three and ordered them to alight and head to Rhoda Police Station.

As this was happening one of those who had boarded the motorbike rushed into a nearby residential, dashed out carrying a jug of hot water and poured it over the face of the police officer.

“Immediately one of the pillion passengers got into a nearby plot and came out with a jug of hot water which he surprisingly poured onto the officer’s face and they fled,” the statement read in part.

The motorcycle of registration number KMDB 010H a blue boxer is currently being detained at Rhoda police station.