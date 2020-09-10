Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

CJ Maraga Ordered In 14-Day Notice To Dissolve Parliament

Avatar

By

Published

MARAGA.
MARAGA.

(KDRTV)-Chief Justice (CJ) David Maraga has been  issued with a 14-day notice to launch the course of dissolving the parliament for failure to enact the two-thirds gender rule 

In a letter dated September 9, seen by KDRTV, the United Green Movement (UGM) party Women League cautioned to rally to his office when the notice will be due

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ ALSOCJ Maraga’s Woes Have Everything to do with BBI Report

“If we do not see any action from you within two weeks of this statement, we will lead our women within the meaning of Article 37 of the constitution as read together with Article 3 in defense of the Constitution to your office.

“We shall then make these demands face to face in your office, as we seek an unequivocal response from you,” the letter reads in part.

The UGM further order Maraga to advise President Uhuru Kenyatta to commence the process of dissolving the parliament for disrespecting the constitution

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

KDRTV notes that the parliament has failed to enact two-thirds gender rule more than 4 times.

Former Attorney General Githu Muigai had warned President of potential dissolution considering the law

“You know what happens when arms of government refuse to obey its constitution. The nation begins to glide into anarchy,” UGM Nairobi County Chairperson Malasen Hamida stated during the press briefing.

According to the chairperson, it would be too long to wait for 10 years for the parliament to enact a Constitutional directive

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ ALSOI am not Going Anywhere – Maraga Fires Back After Baby Mama Drama

The High in 2017 commanded the National Assembly to bring up laws that would facilitate the implementation of the two-third gender rule

Here is the video on UGM speech 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News, bookmark our site, and make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

Migori Assembly Migori Assembly

News

Obado’s Impeachment Postponed as Speaker Loses Bodyguard

(KDRTV) – The impeachment motion against Migori Governor Okoth Obado will not be tabled this afternoon after today’s session was adjourned. OBADO IMPEACHMENT: Migori Speaker...

24 hours ago
Ruto and Tuju Cover Ruto and Tuju Cover

News

Raphael Tuju Calls Ruto, Directs Him to Issue National Apology

(KDRTV) – Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju has said he called Deputy President William Ruto and asked him to issue a public statement over the...

22 hours ago
SIZE8RE SIZE8RE

Life & Style

After Being Criticized Because Of Her Nails, This Is What Size 8 Has Done (PHOTO)

(KDRTV) – Linet Masiro Munyali popularly known as Size 8 is a Kenyan gospel songstress, songwriter and actress. She is famous for her song...

23 hours ago
104 more people test positive for COVID-19 104 more people test positive for COVID-19

News

COVID-19: Kenya Confirms 104 More Cases, 74 Recoveries, 8 Deaths

(KDRTV)-Health Ministry`s Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr. Rashid Aman on Wednesday, September 9, proclaimed that 104 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 raising...

18 hours ago
Advertisement