CJ Maraga Ordered In 14-Day Notice To Dissolve Parliament

(KDRTV)-Chief Justice (CJ) David Maraga has been issued with a 14-day notice to launch the course of dissolving the parliament for failure to enact the two-thirds gender rule

In a letter dated September 9, seen by KDRTV, the United Green Movement (UGM) party Women League cautioned to rally to his office when the notice will be due

“If we do not see any action from you within two weeks of this statement, we will lead our women within the meaning of Article 37 of the constitution as read together with Article 3 in defense of the Constitution to your office. “We shall then make these demands face to face in your office, as we seek an unequivocal response from you,” the letter reads in part.

The UGM further order Maraga to advise President Uhuru Kenyatta to commence the process of dissolving the parliament for disrespecting the constitution

KDRTV notes that the parliament has failed to enact two-thirds gender rule more than 4 times.

Former Attorney General Githu Muigai had warned President of potential dissolution considering the law

“You know what happens when arms of government refuse to obey its constitution. The nation begins to glide into anarchy,” UGM Nairobi County Chairperson Malasen Hamida stated during the press briefing.

According to the chairperson, it would be too long to wait for 10 years for the parliament to enact a Constitutional directive

The High in 2017 commanded the National Assembly to bring up laws that would facilitate the implementation of the two-third gender rule

