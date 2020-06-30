CJ Maraga’s Woes Have Everything to do with BBI Report

(KDRTV) – Chief Justice David Maraga has downplayed reports that he sired a baby out of wedlock with a Kisii woman named Mary Kwamboka.

Kwamboka caused a stir at Milimani Law Courts on Tuesday, wailing like a bereaved woman and accusing Maraga of failing to cater for their six-year-old daughter. It seems she was only there for the drama.

Maraga’s lawyer Danstan Omari has revealed that the birth certificate the alleged baby is fabricated and cannot be relied upon.

“For those who have access to the birth certificate… there is no registrar known as Shamwata in the whole country nor has there been an officer with the name N.P Otieno,” Omari told a local publication.

The lawyer further added that the CJ has been under a lot of pressure to resign and this baby mama drama could be part of the plot to force him out.

The 69-year-old CJ will retire when his term ends on January 13, 2021. He will be 70 years then. So why is he being forced out? Shouldn’t they be patient for six months is not a lot of time?

The pressure to get rid of Maraga could be related to the BBI report. Parliament is expected to play a critical role in the implementation of some of the recommendations of the report. However, there is a fear that some of these recommendations will be challenged in court.

The system wants a Chief Justice who dances to its tune to be in charge of the Judiciary during this crucial period.

If CJ Maraga is supposed to retire January 2021, why not wait? They know the BBI changes they want to force in the Constitution & on Kenyans will be challenged & Supreme Court will be the final decider. They’ve crafted 2022 plans around BBI & time is not on their side. — Wambui (@Waambui) June 30, 2020

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria hinted at these changes in a Facebook post last week. He said the system will target the Judiciary after cleaning the National Assembly and Parliamentary leadership.

“The failure to appoint the 41 judges is a smokescreen. The real issue is the replacement of the Chief Justice David Kenani Maraga whose term ends in December this year-2020. A Deep State Chief Justice will be unveiled to not only agree to a repeat of the hiring process but also work on two other deliverables- The complete weaponisation of the criminal justice system and the politicization of the war against corruption,” Moses Kuria said.



Maraga has been very vocal on the need to respect the independence of the Judiciary as an arm of government and the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) where he is the chairman.

According to our sources, the BBI report recommends that the Chief Justice should not be a member of JSC. This is the same as suggesting that the President should not be allowed to appoint Cabinet Secretaries. It is STUPID!

Maraga conspicuously missed the launch of the BBI report on November 27, 2019.

On March 26, this year, he issued a heavily worded statement castigating National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi over some of the Judicial recommendations he had made to the BBI taskforce. The CJ said the proposals are dangerous, retrogressive and likely to mark the end of judicial independence in Kenya and undermine the rule of law.

1️⃣ My statement on the views submitted to the Building Bridges Initiative regarding the Judicial Service Commission and the Judiciary pic.twitter.com/R2whI5seJg — David Maraga (@dkmaraga) March 26, 2020

The CJ has severally told of the other arms of government for trying to control the Judiciary.

“Kenyans should further ask: what is the motivation or interest behind the struggle to control the Judiciary?” Maraga said in his statement in March. We don’t have the answer to this at the moment. However, we know that they are ready to do anything including fabricating child neglect stories to achieve their goals.