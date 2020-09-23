CoG Cautions Uhuru Against Maraga`s Advise To Dissolve Parliament

(KDRTV)-The Council of Governors led by Kakamega governor Wycliffe Opranya has sent a message of warning to President Uhuru Kenyatta against heeding to Chief Justice David Maraga`s advice to dissolve the government

Oparanya, in his statement on Wednesday, said that the CoG noted Maraga`s rationale behind the call for dissolution. It would severely impact consequences on government processes when the country is now struggling with the pandemic.

“The country has immersed itself in a discourse on constitutional amendments. This is an opportune time for all stakeholders to have a sober discussion on the issue of gender principle with a view to ensuring that the intentions and objects of the Constitution are achieved,” he said.

READ ALSO: Speaker Justin Muturi Blames CJ Maraga For Advising Uhuru To Dissolve Parliament

According to our previous reports, the CJ had on Monday wrote a letter to the President asking him to dissolve the Parliament for not been able to approve the two-third gender law now for 10 years, which is unconstitutional

In his advisory dated September 21, Maraga said he was responding after six petitions seeking his advice on the issue

“The petitions are based on the ground that despite four court orders compelling Parliament to enact the legislation… Parliament has blatantly failed, refused, or neglected to do so….” Maraga said.

Responding to the matter, the CoG chairman said that the constitution is harbored on the dynamic of inclusion, equity, and adequate governance, further stating that the State organs are under law to respect the constitution and be faithful towards its principles.

READ ALSO: We are Ready for Fresh Elections – Lawmakers Declare After Maraga’s Shocker

“We are aware that under Article 261 of the Constitution, Parliament is mandated to enact specific legislation mentioned in the Fifth Schedule and that failure to pass those enumerated laws can lead to the dissolution of parliament,” Oparanya said.

At the same time, the CoG chairperson conceded that still, the two-third gender rule cannot be downplayed.