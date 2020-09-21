We are Ready for Fresh Elections – Lawmakers Declare After Maraga’s Shocker

(KDRTV) – CJ David Maraga’s advisory to the President to dissolve Parliament and Senate over failure to enact the two third gender rule has elicited mixed reactions among elected leaders.

Maraga, wrote to President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday, asking him to dissolve Parliament in accordance with the constitution.

“The petitions are based on the ground that despite four court orders compelling Parliament to enact the legislation… Parliament has blatantly failed, refused, or neglected to do so….” Maraga said.

A section of Senators has come up to support the move and even declared that they are ready for fresh elections if needed.

The message by CJ for dissolution is premature. Article 216(6) requires an order to be ISSUED. before the clause(7) is invoked . Sen Farhiya & yours truly have a constitutional amendment bill on two thirds gender rule at second reading . The president should RTS the advisory — Sen Mutula KilonzoJR (@SenMutula) September 21, 2020

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr said he is ready for campaigns. However, he said the CJ might have overstepped his mandate in the advisory.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen who is the face of the opposition in the Senate, welcomed Maraga’s advisory telling the president to dissolve Parliament immediately.

Mr.President now therefore dissolve Parliament. Immediately! — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) September 21, 2020

“I have consistently believed in the mainstreaming of marginalized and minority groups including women and persons living with disabilities. CJ Maraga’s Advise to President has come at the right time to help the country refocus herself on the respect and full implementation of the Constitution,” Murkomen said in a tweet.

Senate Minority leader James Orengo lauded Maraga for the move, saying it is the most significant decision from a constitutional point of view.

CJ Maraga’s advice to the President to dissolve parliament is momentous. Probably the most significant and historic from a constitutional standpoint. How we apply foundational principles and values of the rule of law and constitutionalism is now the big test. — James Orengo (@orengo_james) September 21, 2020

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, perhaps in agreement with the decision, tweeted debe.

Debe — Sakaja (@SakajaJohnson) September 21, 2020

A section of Kenyans have poured could water on Maraga’s advisory arguing that it will be hard for President Kenyatta to adopt the advisory because of the political ramifications it will cause.