Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

We are Ready for Fresh Elections – Lawmakers Declare After Maraga’s Shocker

Avatar

By

Published

MARAGA.
MARAGA.

(KDRTV) – CJ David Maraga’s advisory to the President to dissolve Parliament and Senate over failure to enact the two third gender rule has elicited mixed reactions among elected leaders.

Maraga, wrote to President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday, asking him to dissolve Parliament in accordance with the constitution.

Read Also: CJ Maraga Demands for DNA after Child Neglect Claims 

“The petitions are based on the ground that despite four court orders compelling Parliament to enact the legislation… Parliament has blatantly failed, refused, or neglected to do so….” Maraga said.

A section of Senators has come up to support the move and even declared that they are ready for fresh elections if needed.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr said he is ready for campaigns. However, he said the CJ might have overstepped his mandate in the advisory.

Read Also: CJ Maraga’s Troubles Have Everything to do with BBI report 

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen who is the face of the opposition in the Senate, welcomed Maraga’s advisory telling the president to dissolve Parliament immediately.

“I have consistently believed in the mainstreaming of marginalized and minority groups including women and persons living with disabilities. CJ Maraga’s Advise to President has come at the right time to help the country refocus herself on the respect and full implementation of the Constitution,” Murkomen said in a tweet.

Read Also: I am not going anywhere, Maraga fires back after baby mama drama

Senate Minority leader James Orengo lauded Maraga for the move, saying it is the most significant decision from a constitutional point of view.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, perhaps in agreement with the decision, tweeted debe.

A section of Kenyans have poured could water on Maraga’s advisory arguing that it will be hard for President Kenyatta to adopt the advisory because of the political ramifications it will cause.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

George Magoha George Magoha

News

Which Part of English Don’t you Understand – CS Magoha’s Rude Answer Shocks Journalist

(KDRTV) – Education CS George Magoha’s growing frustrations with the Kenyan media played itself out on Monday when he gave a rude answer to...

10 hours ago
DPRUTO1 DPRUTO1

Politics

Chaos Erupt As A Section Of Youth Walk Out Of DP Ruto’s Address At Gikomba, Nairobi

(KDRTV) – Of late, Deputy President William Samoei Arap Ruto has been working towards attracting huge crowds whenever he hosts political rallies. He has...

12 hours ago
IMG 20200921 110824 IMG 20200921 110824

News

Breaking! TSC Orders Teachers to Report to Schools Ahead of Reopening

(KDRTV) – The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has ordered all teachers to report back to schools by September 28, ahead of re-opening. Speaking at...

11 hours ago
railaodinga1 railaodinga1

Politics

A Naughty Kenyan Appreciates Raila’s Handsomeness After Looking At This Photo

(KDRTV) – There is never a dull moment in Kenya. Everything that happens is quickly turned into a meme to make people have some...

8 hours ago