Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Speaker Justin Muturi Blames CJ Maraga For Advising Uhuru To Dissolve Parliament

Avatar

By

Published

CJ David Maraga
CJ David Maraga

(KDRTV)-The National Assembly Spkear Justin Muturi has faulted Chief Justice David Maraga for advising President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve parliament over its inability to approve the two-thirds gender rule

According to the speaker, if Uhuru accepted the advice and dismissed the August House, this is no surety that the next legislative house that will be formed will approve the gender rule.

Justine Muturi also said that Maraga`s advisory, which, if accepted, would necessitate by-election within 60 days as a very expensive path for Kenya’s struggling economy.

READ ALSOWe are Ready for Fresh Elections – Lawmakers Declare After Maraga’s Shocker

“If the president dissolves parliament…within 60 days, there must be another parliament in place and this means by-elections need to be held in all constituencies even amid the COVID-19 pandemic and incompletely composed IEBC. The task will cause a lot of pain which he (Maraga) must also be ready to persevere. Even if you dissolve parliament today, how are you going to ensure the two-thirds gender rule is observed? Parliament does not elect itself.

Given the current efforts and initiatives to amend the constitution that is currently underway such as the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), the issue on two-thirds gender rule can be subjected to a referendum in the event the same happens. Owing to the cost implications of implementing the two-thirds gender rule through other mechanisms such as nomination and topping up, it is prudent if the matter were to be subjected to the people once more for a reevaluation or to propose ways of achieving two-thirds gender rule,” said Muturi.

In his address to the President, the Chief Justice that he knew that the dissolution of the parliament would inflict a lot of pain and inconvenience to Kenyans

However, the CJ quickly reflected that this was a price worth being paid by Kenyans since it was aimed to operationalize the transformational agenda of the constitution

READ ALSOCJ Maraga Ordered In 14-Day Notice To Dissolve Parliament

“Let us endure the pain if only to remind the electorate to hold their parliamentary representatives accountable. There is no doubt the dissolution of parliament will cause inconvenience and even economic hardship. The fact that Kenya is in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbates the potential impact of the decision.

Yet that is the clear result Kenyans desired for parliament’s failure to enact legislation they deemed necessary. We must never forget that more often than not, there is no gain without pain,” the CJ said.

KDRTV notes that when the 2010 constitution was formed, the parliament was expected to pas the gender rule within five years but has not been able to do that after 10 years.

CJ protested several reasons, including several petitions ignored by the parliament to enact the rule and thus advised the president to send the MPs home.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) president is among the petitioners who protested the parliament’s delayed action to pass the law.

The LSK president said that the President has no option but to dissolve the parliament within 21 days.

“Those claiming that the president may as well dissolve parliament in June 2022 before the General Election, should know that such orders must always be complied with not later than 21 days. Any business that that parliament conducts from now will be considered as unlawful,” said Havi.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News, bookmark our site, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay updated with the latest Kenya News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

railaodinga1 railaodinga1

Politics

A Naughty Kenyan Appreciates Raila’s Handsomeness After Looking At This Photo

(KDRTV) – There is never a dull moment in Kenya. Everything that happens is quickly turned into a meme to make people have some...

22 hours ago
MARAGA. MARAGA.

News

We are Ready for Fresh Elections – Lawmakers Declare After Maraga’s Shocker

(KDRTV) – CJ David Maraga’s advisory to the President to dissolve Parliament and Senate over failure to enact the two third gender rule has...

17 hours ago
kipchumba murkomen2 0 kipchumba murkomen2 0

Politics

Murkomen’s Cheeky Advice To Irungu Kangata Regarding Maraga’s Advice To Dissolve Parliament

(KDRTV)-President Uhuru Kenyatta has been advised to dissolve the parliament after the members of parliament failed to enact the gender rule. Dissolving parliament means...

16 hours ago
mudavadii mudavadii

Politics

Musalia Mudavadi Excites Kenyans By Delivering His 60th Birthday Message In Pure Sheng

(KDRTV) – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Wycliffe Musalia Mudavadi is a popular Kenyan politician from Western Kenya. He served as Kenya’s seventh...

2 hours ago