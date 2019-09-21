Colourful burial ceremony for Kenyan who died in USA

Eric Ogweno a Kenyan who died in Minnesota buried like a King at his home Bonyunyu, Nyamira County in Kenya where thousands attended his burial ceremony.

Residents of Riabagaka village in Nyamira County are very happy for the kind gesture and help they received from Kenyans and friends from other countries who assisted in one way or the other to ensure the body of Eric Ogweno was flown to Kenya for a decent burial in his place of birth.

Led by Eric’s parents they sincerely thank all the Kenyans living in Diaspora especially those living in Minnesota USA for their selfless efforts and sacrifice. The Family and the community at large were amazed how the Kenyan community came together to raise funds for this worthy cause.

Special thanks goes to Elder Simon Nyamira of Maranatha SDA Church ,Minneapolis, who accepted to host Eric when he arrived in USA a stranger he had never met or known before but was requested by Eric’s brother who is a Facebook friend to Simon of which he accepted.

Pastor Nixon Nyakundi of Upendo SDA Church, Minneapolis was tasked by the Diaspora community to accompany the body to Kenya where he represented them and gave special greetings from the Diaspora community.

READ ALSO:Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Other special thanks goes to the Diaspora community who hails from Bonyunyu village led by Zack Obwaya who is a resident of Minnesota and his compatriots who brought together their friends and organized the funds drive not forgetting Eric’s cousin Damaris who also lives in Minnesota.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases.