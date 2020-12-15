Conflicting Reports Emerge Following Johnson Muthama’s Arrest in Msambweni

(KDRTV) – Police in Msambweni have arrested former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama over conflicting reasons. Muthama, who has been campaigning for Independent candidate Feisal Mohammed, is being transferred to Mombasa.

The former lawmaker was arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta Primary school where fracas erupted after some voters were locked out of the polling station. The station has since been closed.

Nyali MP Mohammed Ali said the voters who were blocked were supporting Feisal in the contest.

Police blocking Feisal Voters at Jomo Kenyatta Msambweni pic.twitter.com/7mxUjrPjAd — Mohammed Ali, HSC (@MohaJichoPevu) December 15, 2020

Tanga Tanga lawmakers in Msambweni have claimed Muthama’s arrest is just one of the many forms of intimidation police are using to harass them in the ongoing elections.

The level of intimidation in the Msambweni by-election has risen to another level. Sen Muthama arrested! — Dr Boni Khalwale CBS, MBChB (@KBonimtetezi) December 15, 2020

However, these claims have been disputed by ODM spokesperson Phillip Etale who said Muthama was arrested for bribing voters.

“Former Machakos Senator Muthama arrested as he and Khalwale tried to bribe voters at Jomo Kenyatta Primary School in Ramisi,” Etale said, promising to share a video of the incident.

Former Machakos Senator Muthama arrested as he and Khalwale tried to bribe voters at Jomo Kenyatta Primary School in Ramisi. More to follow with video #MsambweniDecides — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) December 15, 2020

The Tanga Tanga camp has accused police officers of working with ODM to rig the polls in favour of Omar Boga.

Earlier on, the MPs allied to DP William Ruto claimed that Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho was allowed to enter polling stations to bribe voters.

They also claimed that police have held strategy meetings with the aim of rigging the elections.