News
Confusion as Judge Declines to Swear-In New Kiambu Governor James Nyoro
(KDRTV) -The swearing-in of James Nyoro as Kiambu Governor has been postponed until a further date.
It is not clear why the ceremony, which had been slated for Thursday morning was cancelled at the last minute.
Hundreds of Kiambu residents had converged at the County headquarters for the coronation of the Deputy Governor, which came just a day after Governor Ferdinand Waititu was ousted by the Senate.
The Judiciary had announced that High Court Judge John Onyiego would preside over the ceremony. Onyiego had not arrived at the venue by 1 PM.
The Judiciary said due to unavoidable circumstances a new date will be communicated in due course.https://t.co/CQxnM7SYvi pic.twitter.com/ZfXYCwHnza
— Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) January 30, 2020
Blogger Robert Alai claimed that the Judge had refused to preside over the ceremony because due procedure had not been followed.
Justice Onyiego has refused to swear in Nyoro as governor saying procedure hasn’t been followed.
County Commissioner and entire security team have demanded that he swear him in but he has refused demanding that all legal procedures must be followed.
You see the mess?
— Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) January 30, 2020
Nyoro has been serving as the Kiambu Governor for close to five months since Waititu was barred from office after being charged with corruption in July 2019. He is accused of engaging in fraud, conflict of interest, dealing with suspect property, money laundering and abuse of office.
Justice Mumbi Ngugi had made a ruling that all governors charged with economic crimes vacate office during the duration of their trial.
According to several reports on social media, Nyoro sent out invitation letters for his swearing-in on Wednesday night, immediately Waititu was impeached.
The two leaders do not see eye to eye and Waititu is on record accusing his deputy of snitching on him. On Wednesday, Baba Yao asked the Senate to investigate Nyoro’s academic credentials questioning why he calls himself a Doctor despite not having a PhD.
It is not clear why the Judiciary hurried the swearing process, especially since it is widely believed that Waititu will challenge his impeachment at the High Court.
Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka has also been put on the spot for the speed at which he gazetted Waititu’s impeachment. The Gazette notice was published immediately the the verdict to impeach the Governor was announced.
The efficiency of the Government Printer should be emulated by all 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NzESE4vNX6
— KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) January 29, 2020
