Mwana FA, Top Tanzanian Rapper Tests Positive For Covid-19
KDRTV has confirmed that Tanzanian most popular rapper, Mwana FA has tested positive for coronavirus
Mwana FA whose real name is Khamis Mwijuma he started developing a fever and symptoms of coronavirus after he returned from South Africa
The test proved that the rapper had Covid-19, a respiratory disease that result from the deadly virus
The artist took to his Instagram account in the Swahili language to inform his more than 3.3 million followers that indeed he had contracted the virus.
“I’ve decided to record this video message to tell you that this disease is real!”he said
He urged his follower to observe the expert advice on washing hands and keeping a social distance from others and not to panic if they contract the virus
The manager of Diamond Platinumz, another one of the most prominent music stars, has also disclosed that he had contracted the virus
The manager who is also known as Sallam affirmed to his 1 million followers on Instagram that he was doing well
“Be safe everyone out there. This too will pass,” he said.
