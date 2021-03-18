Construction of affordable Housing Units in Kisumu’s Makasembo starts in Earnest

KDRTV News Kisumu-The much published Makasembo Housing Development being undertaken by the LAPFUND in collaboration with Kisumu County has started in earnest.

The Kisumu City Manager Mr. Michael Aballa Wanga presided over the groundbreaking of the 1700 housing unit accompanied by the Lapfund head of corporate affairs Mr. Flavian Kubasu and Ms. Rhoda Ndiwa who oversaw the preparation of the project today at the site in Makasembo.

When complete, the Kshs.3 Billion project will comprise 1700 low-cost housing constructed on the 12-acre plot. The houses will comprise of the one-bedroom unit, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom units which will cost Kshs.1.6 M, 2.6 M, and Kshs.3.5 Million respectively.

The Parliamentary Special Funds Accounts committee chaired by the South Imenti Constituency member of Parliament Honorable Kathuri M’Murugi will be visiting Kisumu tomorrow to see the progress of the project which will forever change the landscape of the sleeping giant city located along the shores of Lake Victoria in former Nyanza Province in Western Kenya.

The County is undertaking massive development in order to address the shortage of housing problems with an aim of attracting investors to Kisumu. Other projects expected to be done are the construction of the Anderson Estate and many other housing projects in the City.